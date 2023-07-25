One in three PM-JAY hospitals inactive since scheme’s launch

One in three PM-JAY hospitals inactive since scheme’s launch1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 10:52 PM IST
The largest number of inactive hospitals are in Andhra Pradesh (1,232 inactive out of 2,659 hospitals), followed by Rajasthan (932 out of 1,372). Tamil Nadu has 731 inactive hospitals out of 2,573, and UP has 297 inactive hospitals among 3,519.
New Delhi: Over a third of hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat are inactive, official data showed, in a worrying trend for the world’s largest health insurance scheme aiming for universal health coverage.
