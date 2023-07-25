One in three PM-JAY hospitals inactive since scheme’s launch

A second person aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity, “There could be multiple reasons for the inactiveness of the hospitals. There are many hospitals which might not feel like participating. The price package for medical services might not be to their expectations, or the payments may not be on time." Another reason could be that there were many hospitals which do not have appropriate in-patient facilities as in the past. This issue was highlighted in Karnataka, where primary health centres (PHC) were joined under PM-JAY. PHCs do not have the capacity for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.