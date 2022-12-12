Over one lakh MSMEs set up under PMEGP in 2021-22: Centre

New Delhi: Under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP ), a total of 1.03 lakh new units were set up in the manufacturing and services sector in 2021-22, Minister of State for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Monday.
According to official data, 1,03,219 beneficiaries were given loans in 2021-22, while in 2020-21, 74,415 beneficiaries availed the scheme.
The programme is being implemented by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) at the national level. It is the single nodal agency for the implementation of the programme.
“The scheme is being implemented through banks, District Industries Centres (DICs), State KVIC Directorates and State Khadi and Village Industries Boards (KVIBs) at the state level. Loans under PMEGP are provided for manufacturing and service sector," the ministry said.
The loan is also given to retail outlets/business - selling of Khadi products, village industry products procured from Khadi and Village Industry Institutions certified by KVIC as well as products manufactured by PMEGP units and clusters set up under Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) are also permitted under PMEGP across the country, the ministry said.
The scheme supports retail outlets backed by manufacturing (including processing) / service facilities are permitted across the country.
PMEGP provides financial support up to ₹25 lakh for micro enterprises to be launched in the manufacturing sector and up to ₹10 lakh for businesses in the service sector.
The scheme also supports self-help groups, institutions registered with Societies Registration Act,1860, production co-operative societies, and charitable trusts.
