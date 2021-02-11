OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Over 1,000 crore raised since last month for Ram temple: Trust member
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be grander and bigger compared to the earlier plan (Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Twitter)
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be grander and bigger compared to the earlier plan (Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Twitter)

Over 1,000 crore raised since last month for Ram temple: Trust member

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 09:43 PM IST PTI

The Ram temple trust has opened accounts in the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and the Bank of Baroda

Ayodhya: Over 1,000 crore has so far been raised for the Ram temple in Ayodhya through the campaign started last month, a member of the trust overseeing the construction of the shrine said on Thursday.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra secretary Champat Rai said people from all communities have generously donated for the construction of the temple.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The scheme was initially launched for three sectors—mobile manufacturing, drug intermediates and medical devices. But in Nov, govt added 10 more sectors to the list

Govt gives nod to several firms under PLI scheme for medical devices

1 min read . 09:48 PM IST
Photo: Mint

From govt regulation to self-governance, Apprenticeship Act to be amended to boost ease of doing biz

2 min read . 09:45 PM IST
A view of the Ring Garden at the Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Mughal Gardens to open for public from Saturday, visitors must do advance online

1 min read . 09:41 PM IST
Serum Institute of India joined hands with AstraZeneca to manufacture doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford

AstraZeneca expects updated Covid-19 vaccine by autumn to fight virus strains

2 min read . 09:39 PM IST

The accounts of the trust in three nationalised banks show an amount of over 1,000 crore, he said.

Rai said nearly 1.50 lakh VHP activists are collecting funds for the Ram temple.

Thirty-seven activists have been deputed to deposit the donations in the bank accounts.

From remote villages, activists are bringing funds and depositing in the bank accounts, he said.

Rai said all communities are supporting the fund raising campaign that was started on January 15.

The Ram temple trust has opened accounts in the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and the Bank of Baroda.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout