Over 1,300 crore returned to depositors that was stuck for years: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said the problem was not only about the bank account, but also about the delivery of banking services to the remotest villages. Today, in almost every village of the country, the facility of a bank branch or a banking correspondent has reached within a radius of 5 km. He added that today, the common citizen of India is able to do even the smallest transactions digitally anytime, anywhere, 24 hours a day. The Prime Minister remarked that there are many such reforms that have helped India's banking system run smoothly even in the biggest calamity in 100 years. “When even the developed countries of the world were struggling to provide help to their citizens, India provided direct help to almost every section of the country at a fast pace", he added.

