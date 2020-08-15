Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there is a need to give a new direction to the overall infrastructure development to move India towards modernity at a fast pace and National Infrastructure Pipeline Project will help achieve the goal.

Addressing the nation on the 74th Independence Day from Red Fort, the Prime Minister said that India will spend more than ₹100 lakh crore on the National Infrastructure Pipeline Project.

"There is a need to give a new direction to the overall infrastructural development of the country to move India towards modernity at a fast pace. This need will be met through the National Infrastructure Pipeline Project," he said.

He said 7,000 projects have been identified under National Infrastructure Pipeline Project.

He said the time has come to eliminate silos in infrastructure development and a big plan has been prepared for multi-modal connectivity infrastructure.

"Now the era of eliminating silos in infrastructure has come. For this, a very big plan has been prepared to connect the entire country with multi-modal connectivity infrastructure," he said.

He also recalled the contributions of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee towards expanding the road network through Golden Quadrilateral.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated