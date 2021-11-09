The Centre has invested ₹12,070 crore to develop teerth yatra sites including aishno Devi, Golden Temple, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Char Dham so far, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

In a press conference in Maharashtra, Gadkari said, "With our 'Bharatmala Pariyojana', Vaishno Devi, Golden Temple, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Char Dham, all 'teerth yatra' sites have been developed by investing ₹12,070 crore on 673km; rest 827 km will be worked on after Supreme Court's permission".

Gadkari statement has come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for two road projects aimed at improving connectivity to the temple town of Pandharpur in Maharashtra via video conferencing on Monday. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for four-laning of five sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G). Dedicated walkways for 'Palkhi' (palanquin) will be constructed on either side of these national highways, providing hassle-free and safe passage to devotees. The projects are designed to facilitate pilgrims' journey to Pandharpur, a town associated with Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshawar.

About 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 Km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale-Bondale will be four-laned at estimated costs of more than ₹6,690 crore and about ₹4,400 crore respectively.

