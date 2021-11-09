Over 12,000 cr invested in developing 'teerth yatra' sites: Gadkari

Gadkari statement has come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for two road projects aimed at improving connectivity to the temple town of Pandharpur in Maharashtra via video conferencing on Monday. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for four-laning of five sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G). Dedicated walkways for 'Palkhi' (palanquin) will be constructed on either side of these national highways, providing hassle-free and safe passage to devotees. The projects are designed to facilitate pilgrims' journey to Pandharpur, a town associated with Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshawar.

