Home >News >India >Over 4 crore stolen from Axis Bank branch in Chandigarh

Over 4 crore stolen from Axis Bank branch in Chandigarh

A security guard working at Axis Bank branch is missing.
1 min read . 07:18 AM IST Staff Writer

A case has been registered and raids are being conducted

A security guard working at Axis Bank branch in Sector 34A of Chandigarh allegedly ran away with 4.04 crores in cash, the police said told ANI on Sunday.

"The bank has informed at about 5.30 pm that cash 4.04 crores are missing from the branch and they have full doubt that the missing person who was serving as a security guard in the bank has stolen the cash," the police said.

"A case has been registered and raids are being conducted at suspected places to nab the culprit," the police added.

