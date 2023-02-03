Over ₹477 crore approved for incubators under Startup India seed fund scheme: Govt
Fagship schemes under Startup India--Fund of Funds for Startups, Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups--extend support to startups at various stages of their business cycle
New Delhi: Over ₹477 crore, of a ₹945 crore corpus fund, has been approved to incubators under Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) as on 31 December 2022, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said on Friday.
