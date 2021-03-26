Over 5,300 crore GST evasion detected from Delhi in FY21

With this case, the authorities have so far made 40 arrests in various cases of GST fraud from the Delhi zone involving tax evasion of ₹5,310 crore, said the official statement. In the latest case, the five companies used to issue invoices without any actual supply of goods and passed on inadmissible tax credit of around ₹94 crore, the ministry said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}