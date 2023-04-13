In the last 18 years, companies have invested more than ₹51,200 crore under the 14 production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes . This information is based on official records, indicating a significant influx of investments in these schemes, according to data reviewed by The Financial Express .

This amounts to roughly 20% of the total investments committed by the 588 selected companies, over an average period of fewer than four years, indicating a steady trend in line with expectations.

So far, the government has released incentives worth ₹2,400 crore under the PLI schemes, which is only 1.2% of the ₹1.97 trillion envisaged over five to seven years, the data stated.

The report mentioned that there are only two schemes-- mobile phones ( ₹1,500 crore) and pharmaceuticals ( ₹850 crore) — that have reached the stipulated threshold of incremental sales to be eligible for such incentives.

“The utilization of PLI incentives would be below ₹1.5 trillion in the best-case scenario by 2030. This is partly due to various conditions manufacturers have to comply with to be eligible," said an official source, quoted by FE.

The data stated that most investments have come in pharmaceutical drugs worth ₹16,199 crore which is about 35% of the projected investments of ₹45,765 crore by 55 companies.

On the other hand, mobile manufacturing firms have invested about ₹5,124 crore, around 45% of their investment plans, while specialty steel has not seen any investment yet. The Ministry of Steel in March 2023 signed 57 MoUs’ with 27 companies for specialty steel under the PLI scheme. Under the PLI scheme, the government has approved ₹6,322 crore to give a new impetus to the Steel sector.

Similarly, three firms---Reliance New Energy Solar, Ola Electric Mobility, and Rajesh Exports---have not made any progress under the advanced chemistry cell battery storage PLI scheme.