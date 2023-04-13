Over ₹51,000 cr invested under PLI schemes in just 18 months: Report2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 10:34 AM IST
There are only two schemes-- mobile phones ( ₹1,500 crore) and pharmaceuticals ( ₹850 crore) — that have reached the stipulated threshold of incremental sales to be eligible for such incentives.
In the last 18 years, companies have invested more than ₹51,200 crore under the 14 production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes. This information is based on official records, indicating a significant influx of investments in these schemes, according to data reviewed by The Financial Express.
