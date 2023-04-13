Over 51,000 cr invested under PLI schemes in just 18 months: Report

On the other hand, mobile manufacturing firms have invested about ₹5,124 crore, around 45% of their investment plans, while specialty steel has not seen any investment yet. The Ministry of Steel in March 2023 signed 57 MoUs’ with 27 companies for specialty steel under the PLI scheme. Under the PLI scheme, the government has approved ₹6,322 crore to give a new impetus to the Steel sector.