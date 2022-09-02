Over 6 trillion transferred via Direct Benefit Transfer scheme in FY22: Govt

As per the government's data, around ₹20,000 crore was transferred recently into bank accounts of more than 10 crore beneficiaries under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmers are given ₹6,000 in 3 equal installments of ₹2,000 every year. Since the launch of the scheme in 2019, 11 installments have been disbursed under the scheme in which more than ₹2 lakh crore has been transferred to about 11.37 crore, eligible farmers, the Centre informed.

