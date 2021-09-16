Much to their surprise, two boys from Bihar's Pastiya village found out that their bank accounts have been credited with ₹900 crore, Livehindustan reported on Wednesday. A probe has already been initiated by the bank to find out how the money got deposited. Meanwhile, branch manager of the bank has ordered to stop withdrawal from the accounts.

Guruchandra Vishwas and Asit Kumar, resident of Pastiya village in Bagaura panchayat in Katihar district, visited local Centralised Precessing Centre (CPC) of State Bank of India (SBI) to enquire about the money deposited by the state government for their school uniforms. It came as a shocker, when they learnt that huge sum of money have been deposited to their account, the Livehindustan report said.

Vishwas' account was credited with ₹60 crore, Kumar's account with ₹900 crore, Livehindustan said. The boys hold the account in Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank.

Branch manager Manoj Gupta was surprised to know about the issue and stopped the withdrawal of money. Livehindustan further reported that a probe has been ordered and senior officials of the bank have been informed.

As per reports, 30-year-old tutor Ranjeet Das of Bihar's Bakhtiyar village had received ₹5.5 lakh in his account due to bank error earlier this year. However, Das refused to return the money initially even as several notices were served to him.

“I was very happy when I received a message on my mobile phone. It was a big amount for a poor man like me. I thought the money had been sent by PM Narendra Modi as as the first instalment of the total Rs15 lakh he had promised to every individual during an election campaign in Bihar," Das told police, reports said.

Later he had returned most of the money under the pressure of banking officials but had kept ₹1.6 lakhs with him, which he refused to return.

The bank manager lodged an FIR against the tutor, following which he was arrested.

