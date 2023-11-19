Over ₹95,000 cr disbursed to around 50 lakh street vendors under govt scheme
PSBs need to step up the pace of disbursement to include more beneficiaries under the scheme, financial services secretary Joshi said
New Delhi: Over ₹95,000 crore had been disbursed to more than 50 lakh street vendors under the Prime Minister's Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme as of 13 November, financial services secretary Vivek Joshi said on Sunday.
