Over two-thirds of Indians say possible to fall in love online: Bumble

NEW DELHI: Dating app Bumble has said that while the covid-19 pandemic restricted physical meetings over the past year, it also changed dating behaviour in the country. About 72% of single Indians surveyed by the app think it is possible to fall in love with someone online they have never met in-person while 38% would not go on a date or have sex with someone who hasn’t received the covid vaccine. About 39% of single Indians surveyed tried a video date as their first date in 2021.

The insights are based on a nationwide survey of 2,000 people, which commissioned by Bumble and conducted in June 2021.

With wider rollout of vaccinations among younger age groups in India, more than one in three (33%) daters surveyed were hopeful of dating in 2021.

The time spent in lockdowns has allowed people to focus on what they are truly looking for while dating, and the app found that people are now dating more intentionally than before the pandemic – they’re being more honest about what they’re looking for in a relationship, whether it’s casual or serious.

In fact, 74% of single Indians surveyed feel there is a decline in negative behaviour in dating such as ghosting, breadcrumbing, catfishing, among others. One in four (25%) daters said that they now feel less willing to compromise on what they want and need from a potential relationship.

Nearly 54% of single Indians claimed there was increased clear communication on dating intentions and expectations during the pandemic. 48% said there was an increased focus on personality rather than looks while dating during the pandemic. One in three felt less pressure when dating during the pandemic.

The survey revealed that people have adapted to new ways of communicating and dating amid the pandemic. Around 45% of single Indians surveyed believe virtual or online dating is the new normal.

People are finding virtual dates are a safer way to engage with someone they met online before meeting in person. 39% have tried a video date as their first date in 2021. In fact, the most popular reason (48%) why single Indians surveyed enjoy virtual dating is because it feels safer than meeting up with someone in person for the first time.

Following the recent second wave of the pandemic in India, safety is still top of mind and many people continue to prioritise discussions on precautions and covid vaccination statuses before meeting someone in person for the first time. About 35% of people surveyed claimed they were more safety conscious now after the second wave than last year. Vaccination status is essential to many as 38% daters surveyed said they would not go on a date or have sex with someone who hasn’t received the covid vaccine.

“The pandemic has brought about meaningful changes in our dating choices and behaviour as single Indians navigate this new world of dating. This last year, that people spent in lockdowns, has given them the opportunity to focus on what they are truly looking for while dating. There is a renewed sense of clarity and confidence in taking control of their dating lives as they navigate new rules of dating, both virtually and in person," Samarpita Samaddar, communications director, Bumble India said in a statement.

