Over two-thirds of Indians say possible to fall in love online: Bumble

NEW DELHI: Dating app Bumble has said that while the covid-19 pandemic restricted physical meetings over the past year, it also changed dating behaviour in the country. About 72% of single Indians surveyed by the app think it is possible to fall in love with someone online they have never met in-person while 38% would not go on a date or have sex with someone who hasn’t received the covid vaccine. About 39% of single Indians surveyed tried a video date as their first date in 2021.