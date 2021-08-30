Mumbai: As the overall economic activity shows signs of improvement, hiring activity hit the pre-pandemic baseline (February 2020 level) for the first time in months, according to job site Indeed India.

Data collated by Indeed shows that while job postings for IT tech software roles saw a 19% increase between July 2020 and July 2021, job posting for other IT job roles such as project head, engineer, also saw an increase of 8-16%.

"The easing of lockdown restrictions and the consequent reopening of spaces sharpened the focus on hygiene and sanitization as demand for housekeepers, caretakers, housekeeping managers, custodians, etc had grown by 60% between July 2020 and July 2021," said Indeed India in a statement.

The number of job roles in food and retail sectors, too, witnessed an increase (52% and 39% respectively) in the same period, while the demand for roles in HR and finance grew by 27% each.

“While the relevance of tech jobs continues to be high, the renewed demand for retail and food jobs indicates that the consumption economy will play an important role in driving job growth further," said Sashi Kumar, head of sales, Indeed India.

With the pandemic confining people to their homes for extended periods of time, physical and mental well-being have gained greater relevance than ever before, said Indeed, adding that this reflected in an 89% increase in clicks for applying for therapy jobs on Indeed between July 2020 and July 2021.

Also, the number of clicks for veterinary jobs saw a massive 216% increase during the same period, followed by jobs in personal care (155%), childcare (115%) and dental (108%). Clicks for sanitation jobs, too, grew by 54%, consistent with an increase in job postings by employers for such roles.

There was, however, a decline in job seekers’ interest for roles in industries or functions like aviation (-25%), media (-19%), accounting (-8%), customer relations (-7%), and admin (-6%), as was evident from the difference in the number of clicks on Indeed between July 2020 and July 2021.

