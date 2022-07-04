Overall household spending increased for 59% of families: Survey4 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 04:26 PM IST
- The survey was carried out via Computer-Aided Telephonic Interviews with a sample size of 10409 people across 35 states & UT’s.
Axis My India, a leading consumer data intelligence company, released its latest findings of the India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), a monthly analysis of consumer perception on a wide range of issues. The July report reveals that the consumption of both essentials & non-essentials continued to dip, a trend seen in the last three months. This month’s survey moreover discloses respondents’ sentiments towards reduced fuel prices and reasons for seeking an early retirement.