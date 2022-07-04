Overall household spending increased for 59% of families: Survey

Pradeep Gupta, chairman & MD, Axis My India, said, “Overtime, consumer spending has reached a status quo bias where the keenness to increase consumption has been limited. This is mainly due to inflation and the after effects of pandemic which has made it difficult for consumers to see their nominal incomes recover to pre-pandemic levels. While in response to this the government has reduced the petrol and diesel prices, a major chunk of consumers are still looking for further ease. Similarly in media, one can witness respondents suffering from consumption fatigue which could be related to innumerable choice of content, ease in mobility and the availability of experiencing ‘cinema’ etc. The craze around IPL persists across platforms but whether this excitement justifies its high media rights, time will tell. Digital viewership is on a high trajectory. In terms of consumption behaviour, a significant proportion of consumers are increasingly taking their purchase decision basis reputation of the brand with price as the 2nd key factor, which shows the growing maturity of Indian consumers."

