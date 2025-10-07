Overcapacity alert: Battery makers’ path to profit lies beyond electric vehicles
India’s lithium-ion battery market may be overbuilding with expected capacities exceeding demand. Industry experts advocate for diversification into sectors beyond electric vehicles to enhance profitability.
New Delhi: The case for building huge factories—or gigafactories—to manufacture lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) in India has a curious twist. The country may be adding capacity way beyond what its EV market—spanning cars, two-wheelers and three-wheelers—will need in the near future, raising questions over whether battery makers can turn a profit.