"I stay at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas, and I travel to my office in Kolkata in local trains. But today, I had to take the risk of boarding a jam-packed bus amid this raging pandemic," a resident, Monoj Ghosh, was quoted as saying.
Several passengers said they had to shell out hefty sums in search of alternatives like shuttle cabs and private taxis.
A commuter from Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas said he had to pay ₹100 for a shared cab, a journey which usually costs him ₹10 on a suburban train.
The trains, considered the lifeline for millions in Bengal, had resumed services on 11 November last year after a gap of more than seven months, owing to the Covid-19 restrictions.
Their movement was restricted again after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday.
Banerjee said that metro rail and state road transport services will be curtailed by 50% and local train operations suspended from Thursday, as part of fresh measures to combat the rampaging second wave of coronavirus.