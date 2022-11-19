'Overcrowding a recipe for disaster': Delhi court seeks report from Centre, DMRC

A copy of this order has been sent to the Prime Minister, Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, Delhi Transport Minister, MD of DMRC, CEO of Delhi integrated multi-model transit system (DIMTS), and Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Delhi Police.
A Delhi court on Friday expressed concern over the issue of overcrowding in public transport and sought a report from the Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, the Transport department of the Delhi government, and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A Delhi court on Friday expressed concern over the issue of overcrowding in public transport and sought a report from the Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, the Transport department of the Delhi government, and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
Metropolitan Magistrate Karan Chaudhary sought a report from the authorities within a month, according to the news agency ANI.
Metropolitan Magistrate Karan Chaudhary sought a report from the authorities within a month, according to the news agency ANI.
A copy of this order has been sent to the Prime Minister, Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, Delhi Transport Minister, MD of DMRC, CEO of Delhi integrated multi-model transit system (DIMTS), and Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Delhi Police.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A copy of this order has been sent to the Prime Minister, Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, Delhi Transport Minister, MD of DMRC, CEO of Delhi integrated multi-model transit system (DIMTS), and Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Delhi Police.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The court also said that the prosecution has failed to bring on record any cogent evidence in order to prove the commission of and guilt of the accused for an offense under sections 352/506 IPC beyond a reasonable doubt, thus, entitling the accused to benefit of the doubt and acquittal, as per ANI reports.
The court also said that the prosecution has failed to bring on record any cogent evidence in order to prove the commission of and guilt of the accused for an offense under sections 352/506 IPC beyond a reasonable doubt, thus, entitling the accused to benefit of the doubt and acquittal, as per ANI reports.
"This court is pained to note the issue of over-crowding in public transportation including public passenger buses. Public transportation including passenger buses inter-alia must be safe, comfortable and accessible," it said.
"This court is pained to note the issue of over-crowding in public transportation including public passenger buses. Public transportation including passenger buses inter-alia must be safe, comfortable and accessible," it said.
Further, the court also observed that overcrowding is quite ubiquitous in public transportation including public passenger buses. Overcrowding has associated hazards with it. It can besides the discomfort to passengers, impact the roadworthiness of vehicle concerned and can be the cause of road traffic accidents as it makes the vehicle difficult to control/drive and breaking system is adversely affected.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, the court also observed that overcrowding is quite ubiquitous in public transportation including public passenger buses. Overcrowding has associated hazards with it. It can besides the discomfort to passengers, impact the roadworthiness of vehicle concerned and can be the cause of road traffic accidents as it makes the vehicle difficult to control/drive and breaking system is adversely affected.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Crowded spaces on board of vehicle/public passenger bus can create feelings of anxiety, unsafety and insecurity. Hence, it creates barrier to access to public buses, especially to disabled persons, women (including pregnant women), children and senior citizens, it added, as quoted by ANI.
Crowded spaces on board of vehicle/public passenger bus can create feelings of anxiety, unsafety and insecurity. Hence, it creates barrier to access to public buses, especially to disabled persons, women (including pregnant women), children and senior citizens, it added, as quoted by ANI.
The court called overcrowding a recipe for disaster and highlighted the issue of accessibility and safety. It said that nation-building is a constitutional mandate for the state and its apparatus; and is also constitutional, solemn and pious responsibility of every citizen.
The court called overcrowding a recipe for disaster and highlighted the issue of accessibility and safety. It said that nation-building is a constitutional mandate for the state and its apparatus; and is also constitutional, solemn and pious responsibility of every citizen.