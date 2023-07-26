comScore
As heavy rains lash parts of Greater Noida, the many areas near remain submerged due to the rise in water level in the Hindon River. The authorities are evacuating people from dangerous areas and moving them to safe shelters for their protection. The latest visuals from the area showcase a vast stretch of land submerged in water including hundreds of vehicles.

"The water level of Hindon River has been rising for the last 3 days. People living in nearby low-lying areas have been shifted...water level is stable but we need to be alert for the next 24 hours. A video is viral of a private cab company yard where they have dumped cars...since last 4 days we were alerting them to shift the cars, but they didn't..." says Manish Kumar Verma, DM Gautam Budh Nagar.

The senior officials of the administration also inspected the shelter homes in Chhijarsi, Chotpur, and Haibatpur as people from low-lying areas were evacuated.

Visuals from Noida:

People from low-lying areas around the Hindon river wade through flood waters of the swollen river
People from low-lying areas around the Hindon river wade through flood waters of the swollen river (HT)
People from low-lying areas around the Hindon river wade through flood waters of the swollen river while relocating to a safer place
People from low-lying areas around the Hindon river wade through flood waters of the swollen river while relocating to a safer place (HT)

On Tuesday, around 350 cars of online cab aggregator, Ola were submerged while being parked at a dump yard as the water from swollen Hindon River inundated the area. The police said that the vehicles in the yard were those recovered during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic or were damaged.

"In the village, there is a dump yard for Ola's car. The vehicles recovered during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic or those vehicles which got damaged are kept at this yard. The number of these vehicles is around 350. It is built on the land of a person named Satpal. There is a boundary wall around the dump yard, whose caretaker is Dinesh Yadav, who was present on the spot," the police said in a statement.

The authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar decided to keep the schools closed on Wednesday due to the waterlogging in the area. “Due to rains and waterlogging, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 for today," said District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh.

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 05:37 PM IST
