"In the village, there is a dump yard for Ola's car. The vehicles recovered during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic or those vehicles which got damaged are kept at this yard. The number of these vehicles is around 350. It is built on the land of a person named Satpal. There is a boundary wall around the dump yard, whose caretaker is Dinesh Yadav, who was present on the spot," the police said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}