Claims of waterlogging at G20 venue exaggerated: LG's office 10 Sep 2023, 11:26 PM IST
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi logged 38.6mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period till 8:30 am on Sunday, and a subsequent 1.3mm rainfall from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.
New Delhi: Overnight rains in Delhi led to water accumulating outside Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan—the main site for the G20 Summit— officials aware of the matter said on Sunday, but added that the entrance to the hall was swiftly cleared of water, and denied reports that the area witnessed any waterlogging.