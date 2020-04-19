Overseas flights unlikely before July

NEW DELHI: India is unlikely to allow international flights to take off from its land before July as new cases of covid-19 continue to emerge both within and outside the country, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Mint.

However, Indian airlines continue to take domestic bookings for travel after 3 May, and would discontinue this only after a formal notification from the ministry of civil aviation, which is yet to come.

“Worldover, and definitely in India too, it has been seen that unrestricted movement of people from overseas was among the key carriers and reasons behind the spread of the virus. Thus, the government will be in no hurry to open the skies for international travel. Domestic travel can of course be accommodated earlier," the first person said, requesting anonymity.

Incidentally, the ministry of civil aviation was forced to intervene late Saturday night after Air India reopened its booking window in the morning the same day. Air India said it had opened bookings for travel from 4 May and 1 June on select domestic and international routes, respectively.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations. Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the government," civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a late night tweet on Saturday.

Much will also depend on the measures other countries take to control the pandemic on their land. Restarting the flights will thus be in phases, depending on the status of the cases in a particular country and the region around it, the second person said, requesting anonymity.

"The government is thus loath to compromise on international travel ban anytime soon lest its success in controlling the virus suffers a setback," the person added.

Air India’s website was still carrying the advertisement at the time of publishing this news. When contacted, an Air India spokesperson didn't offer comments.

“We shall await the ministry’s notice in this regard. We have suspended operations and sales until 3 May, following the last circular. Once there is clarity on steps to take beyond the date, we will comply accordingly," said a Vistara spokesperson in a statement.

"The lockdown issued by the government is till 3rd May and hence the flights are available for bookings for travel from 4th May onwards. Given that travellers need to make the travel and associated purchase decision in advance, the flights are available for purchase," AirAsia India said in a statement.

"Given the uncertainty with respect to the spread of pandemic, our travellers are congnizant of possibility of lockdown extension in which case they can always reschedule their flights to a future date for free. We have not received any formal notification from MoCA / DGCA specifying any future period beyond 3rd May for which airlines need to stop accepting bookings," AirAsia India added.

When contacted, airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and GoAir didn't comment.

"Without any aid or bailout package from the government during this crisis, cash-strapped Indian airlines have no option but to resort to self preservation measures, which include selling tickets in advance for cash at a time when their operations are grounded," said an airline industry expert, who spoke on anonymity.

India, a country of 1.3 billion people, has implemented the strictest lockdown amongst all the countries in the world. This has been effective in trebling the number of days for doubling of covid-19 cases to almost 10 days from three some weeks ago.