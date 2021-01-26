OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Overseas investment by Indian firms dips 42% to $1.45 billion in Dec: RBI data
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

Overseas investment by Indian firms dips 42% to $1.45 billion in Dec: RBI data

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 05:24 PM IST PTI

Of the total FDI investment by the Indian companies during the month under review, $775.41 million was in the form of equity infusion and $382.91 million was in the form of loan

MUMBAI : Overseas investment by domestic firms fell by over 42% to $1.45 billion in December 2020, according to Reserve Bank data.

In the year-ago period, companies in India had invested $2.51 billion in their foreign firms (joint ventures / wholly-owned units).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A vial and a syringe of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

Covid-19 vaccinations will power 5.5% global economic growth in 2021: IMF

1 min read . 06:39 PM IST
Indian Railways

Full refund for passengers unable to board trains from Delhi till 9 pm today: Indian Railways

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST
The real estate sector has been down and out for about five years, with the last two years being particularly bad on the back of demonetisation and implementation of RERA and GST. Photo: Mint

Delhi-NCR has maximum stuck housing units at 1.9 lakh worth 1.2 lakh cr: Report

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST
Protesting farmer march to the capital on the Republic Day

Explained: What farmers want and why they are protesting

3 min read . 06:24 PM IST

In November 2020, the total outward foreign direct investment (OFDI) was of $1.06 billion, down by 27% from a month ago period.

Of the total FDI investment by the Indian companies during the month under review, $775.41 million was in the form of equity infusion and $382.91 million was in the form of loan.

Investment of $287.63 million was in the form of issuance of a guarantee, as per the data.

Among major investors, ONGC Videsh Ltd invested a total of $131.85 million in joint ventures and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Myanmar, Russia, Vietnam, Colombia, British Virgin Islands among others.

Intas Pharmaceuticals invested $75.22 million in a wholly-owned subsidiary in the UK and Tata Consultancy Services invested $27.77 million in a wholly-owned unit in Ireland.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout