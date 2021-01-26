Overseas investment by Indian firms dips 42% to $1.45 billion in Dec: RBI data

Overseas investment by Indian firms dips 42% to $1.45 billion in Dec: RBI data1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 05:24 PM IST
Of the total FDI investment by the Indian companies during the month under review, $775.41 million was in the form of equity infusion and $382.91 million was in the form of loan
MUMBAI : Overseas investment by domestic firms fell by over 42% to $1.45 billion in December 2020, according to Reserve Bank data.
In the year-ago period, companies in India had invested $2.51 billion in their foreign firms (joint ventures / wholly-owned units).
Covid-19 vaccinations will power 5.5% global economic growth in 2021: IMF1 min read . 06:39 PM IST
Full refund for passengers unable to board trains from Delhi till 9 pm today: Indian Railways1 min read . 06:34 PM IST
Delhi-NCR has maximum stuck housing units at 1.9 lakh worth ₹1.2 lakh cr: Report1 min read . 06:33 PM IST
Explained: What farmers want and why they are protesting3 min read . 06:24 PM IST
In November 2020, the total outward foreign direct investment (OFDI) was of $1.06 billion, down by 27% from a month ago period.
Of the total FDI investment by the Indian companies during the month under review, $775.41 million was in the form of equity infusion and $382.91 million was in the form of loan.
Investment of $287.63 million was in the form of issuance of a guarantee, as per the data.
Among major investors, ONGC Videsh Ltd invested a total of $131.85 million in joint ventures and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Myanmar, Russia, Vietnam, Colombia, British Virgin Islands among others.
Intas Pharmaceuticals invested $75.22 million in a wholly-owned subsidiary in the UK and Tata Consultancy Services invested $27.77 million in a wholly-owned unit in Ireland.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.