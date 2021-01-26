Subscribe
Overseas investment by Indian firms dips 42% to $1.45 billion in Dec: RBI data
Photo: Mint

Overseas investment by Indian firms dips 42% to $1.45 billion in Dec: RBI data

1 min read . 05:24 PM IST PTI

Of the total FDI investment by the Indian companies during the month under review, $775.41 million was in the form of equity infusion and $382.91 million was in the form of loan

MUMBAI : Overseas investment by domestic firms fell by over 42% to $1.45 billion in December 2020, according to Reserve Bank data.

Overseas investment by domestic firms fell by over 42% to $1.45 billion in December 2020, according to Reserve Bank data.

In the year-ago period, companies in India had invested $2.51 billion in their foreign firms (joint ventures / wholly-owned units).

In November 2020, the total outward foreign direct investment (OFDI) was of $1.06 billion, down by 27% from a month ago period.

Of the total FDI investment by the Indian companies during the month under review, $775.41 million was in the form of equity infusion and $382.91 million was in the form of loan.

Investment of $287.63 million was in the form of issuance of a guarantee, as per the data.

Among major investors, ONGC Videsh Ltd invested a total of $131.85 million in joint ventures and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Myanmar, Russia, Vietnam, Colombia, British Virgin Islands among others.

Intas Pharmaceuticals invested $75.22 million in a wholly-owned subsidiary in the UK and Tata Consultancy Services invested $27.77 million in a wholly-owned unit in Ireland.

