Overseas registered vehicles can’t transport passengers, goods in India

The Motor Vehicles Non Transport Vehicles Visiting India Rules, 2022 has been notified by ministry of road transport and highways. (iStockphoto). (iStockphoto)
1 min read . 03:32 PM ISTSubhash Narayan

Such vehicles would also have to comply with rules and regulations made under Motor Vehicles Act

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

﻿New Delhi: The government has mandated that motor vehicles registered in other geographies will not be allowed to transport local passengers and goods within India.

Such vehicles would also have to comply with rules and regulations made under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 during their entire run in the country.

These changes have been made under the new rules on movement of non-transport (personal) vehicles registered in other countries when entering or plying in India. 

The Motor Vehicles Non Transport Vehicles Visiting India Rules, 2022 has been notified by road transport and highways ministry. 

As per the notification, owners of such vehicles will have to carry a valid registration certificate; driving license or international driving; insurance policy and a valid pollution under control certificate (if applicable in the origin country) while operating under these rules during the duration of stay in the country. In case the vehicle documents are in a language other than English, an authorized English translation, duly authenticated by the issuing authority, will need to be carried along with the original documents.

Further, in case of a conflict between the notified rules and a bilateral agreement between India and the concerned foreign country, the latter will prevail.

