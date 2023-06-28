Overseas spending using credit cards not to attract TCS; check details2 min read 28 Jun 2023, 11:19 PM IST
The implementation of a higher rate of tax collected at source (TCS) of 20 per cent on overseas remittances under LRS, like tour expenses, has been deferred by three months and will come into effect from October 1.
The government announced on June 28 that overseas spending using international credit cards will not be included under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and hence, would not attract TCS. In addition, the implementation of a higher rate of tax collected at source (TCS) of 20 per cent on overseas remittances under LRS, like tour expenses, has been deferred by three months and will come into effect from October 1.
