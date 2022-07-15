Oversight of insolvency resolution professionals get tighter

The ‘relationship’ that needs to be disclosed has also been defined in the new regulations. One example is having received 5% or more of the gross revenue in a year from professional services rendered to the related party. Also, where the insolvency professional is a partner or a director of an insolvency professional entity and if any of the partners or directors of such entity has had a relation with the related party falling within the scope of the transactions specified, it has to be disclosed.