Oversight of insolvency resolution professionals get tighter

One of the amendments made it mandatory for an insolvency professional to disclose their relationship with key stakeholders such as the corporate debtor, other professionals engaged by them, the financial creditors and prospective investors within specified time limits.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: The regulatory framework of professionals hired by lenders to run insolvent firms is getting tighter, which is set to make them more vigilant and have a deterrent effect on non-compliance of legal provisions, according to experts.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: The regulatory framework of professionals hired by lenders to run insolvent firms is getting tighter, which is set to make them more vigilant and have a deterrent effect on non-compliance of legal provisions, according to experts.
Two amendments brought in earlier this month by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), the bankruptcy rule maker, have brought in more transparency in the business relationships of resolution professionals with different stakeholders and have streamlined the disciplinary process, they said. This has added more teeth to the regulatory oversight which was tightened last year when IBBI prescribed penalties for erring resolution professionals.
Two amendments brought in earlier this month by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), the bankruptcy rule maker, have brought in more transparency in the business relationships of resolution professionals with different stakeholders and have streamlined the disciplinary process, they said. This has added more teeth to the regulatory oversight which was tightened last year when IBBI prescribed penalties for erring resolution professionals.
One of the amendments to regulations that IBBI brought out on July 4 made it mandatory for an insolvency professional to disclose their relationship with key stakeholders such as the corporate debtor, other professionals engaged by them, the financial creditors and prospective investors within specified time limits.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
One of the amendments to regulations that IBBI brought out on July 4 made it mandatory for an insolvency professional to disclose their relationship with key stakeholders such as the corporate debtor, other professionals engaged by them, the financial creditors and prospective investors within specified time limits.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The resolution professional also has to disclose certain relationship that any of the other professionals engaged by them may have with the stakeholders and with themself.
The resolution professional also has to disclose certain relationship that any of the other professionals engaged by them may have with the stakeholders and with themself.
The ‘relationship’ that needs to be disclosed has also been defined in the new regulations. One example is having received 5% or more of the gross revenue in a year from professional services rendered to the related party. Also, where the insolvency professional is a partner or a director of an insolvency professional entity and if any of the partners or directors of such entity has had a relation with the related party falling within the scope of the transactions specified, it has to be disclosed.
The ‘relationship’ that needs to be disclosed has also been defined in the new regulations. One example is having received 5% or more of the gross revenue in a year from professional services rendered to the related party. Also, where the insolvency professional is a partner or a director of an insolvency professional entity and if any of the partners or directors of such entity has had a relation with the related party falling within the scope of the transactions specified, it has to be disclosed.
The amendments in IBBI Insolvency Professional Regulations will make the resolution professionals more vigilant as it prescribes a separate disciplinary process, explained Charanya Lakshimkumaran Partner Lakshimkumaran and Sridharan Attorneys.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The amendments in IBBI Insolvency Professional Regulations will make the resolution professionals more vigilant as it prescribes a separate disciplinary process, explained Charanya Lakshimkumaran Partner Lakshimkumaran and Sridharan Attorneys.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“It further imposes additional responsibility of disclosure of her relationship with the stakeholders within prescribed time and at the same time, it obligates the resolution professional to ensure that the corporate debtor complies with the applicable laws. The amendment also has (a) deterrent effect on the resolution professional as the penalty, if imposed, for any non-compliance will not form part of the insolvency resolution cost and the same will be borne by the professional," said Lakshimkumaran.
“It further imposes additional responsibility of disclosure of her relationship with the stakeholders within prescribed time and at the same time, it obligates the resolution professional to ensure that the corporate debtor complies with the applicable laws. The amendment also has (a) deterrent effect on the resolution professional as the penalty, if imposed, for any non-compliance will not form part of the insolvency resolution cost and the same will be borne by the professional," said Lakshimkumaran.
The shift in the regulatory regime of resolution professionals aims to ensure that they protect the interests of every stakeholder, and not just of the lenders. Experts say that these steps will make the decisions involved in bankruptcy resolution more neutral and help in reducing litigation.
The shift in the regulatory regime of resolution professionals aims to ensure that they protect the interests of every stakeholder, and not just of the lenders. Experts say that these steps will make the decisions involved in bankruptcy resolution more neutral and help in reducing litigation.
According to Mehul Bheda, partner at Dhruva Advisors LLP, a consultancy, the amended Insolvency Professional Regulations warranting disclosures about relationships with stakeholders will enhance impartiality in the bankruptcy resolution process. “The amendment is done with the aim to enhance transparency and impartiality on the part of the resolution professional in the resolution process. This will enhance confidence and ensure only credible resolution professionals participate, thus giving a much-needed boost to the insolvency resolution process in India,“ said Bheda.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Mehul Bheda, partner at Dhruva Advisors LLP, a consultancy, the amended Insolvency Professional Regulations warranting disclosures about relationships with stakeholders will enhance impartiality in the bankruptcy resolution process. “The amendment is done with the aim to enhance transparency and impartiality on the part of the resolution professional in the resolution process. This will enhance confidence and ensure only credible resolution professionals participate, thus giving a much-needed boost to the insolvency resolution process in India,“ said Bheda.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Last year, IBBI introduced penalty provisions which said erring professionals would be fined up to 25% of the fee charged by them. It also mandated prompt recovery of such penalties.
Last year, IBBI introduced penalty provisions which said erring professionals would be fined up to 25% of the fee charged by them. It also mandated prompt recovery of such penalties.
The trend is significant given these professionals play a key role in assessing the assets and liabilities of companies going through bankruptcy proceedings, as well as in the admission of claims by various parties and in inviting fresh investors.
The trend is significant given these professionals play a key role in assessing the assets and liabilities of companies going through bankruptcy proceedings, as well as in the admission of claims by various parties and in inviting fresh investors.