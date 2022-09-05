Earlier on 4 September, the former Tata Sons chairman (54), his friend Jahangir Pandole, Anahita Pandole (55) and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were travelling in the SUV when it met with an accident in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. In the accident, Mistry and Pandole were killed, while Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole were seriously injured.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}