Apart from curtain airbags on the sides of Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC, there are no front-facing airbags for rear passengers in the car which led to Mistry's death.
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry's Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC covered a distance of 20 km in just nine minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in Maharashtra's Palghar district, said police officials confirming the SUV was being driven at over speed.
The Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC despite having various safety features to protect passengers, it lacks airbags for rear seats, just like other high-end cars.
Considering the features of the Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC, the SUV has seven airbags overall. Apart from curtain airbags on the sides, there are no front-facing airbags for rear passengers in the car.
The latest version of the all wheel drive GLC 220d 4MATIC comes with a price tag upwards of ₹68 lakh.
Earlier on 4 September, the former Tata Sons chairman (54), his friend Jahangir Pandole, Anahita Pandole (55) and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were travelling in the SUV when it met with an accident in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. In the accident, Mistry and Pandole were killed, while Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole were seriously injured.
Also, Mistry was not wearing a seat belt, and may have been thrown in front at great velocity once the speeding car crashed into a divider. The firm claims that airbags are 'SRS' or Supplementary Restraint System and the primary restraint system on cars remains the seat belt.
As per a police official, over-speeding and the "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident. The official added that both Mistry and Pandole, seated in the rear, were not wearing seat belts and noted the luxury car was speeding when the accident took place.
