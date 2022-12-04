Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Over-speeding truck rams into people; kills 6, injures 10 in MP's Ratlam

Over-speeding truck rams into people; kills 6, injures 10 in MP's Ratlam

1 min read . 10:07 PM ISTLivemint
An overspeeding truck rammed into people standing roadside in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening

An overs-speeding truck rammed into roadside and killed six people while injuring ten more in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. The truck driver ran away from the spot

In another incident of callous driving, an over speeding truck rammed into a group of people standing roadside, and killed six of them leaving the other ten severely injured in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

The incident took place at a traffic intersection close to a roadside bus stop near Satrunda village on Ratlam-Lebad Road, about 30 km away from the Ratlam district headquarters. District Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi told PTI that six people were killed and ten others were injured in the accident. Out of the ten injured people, eight are in critical condition.  

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Tiwari informed that the police have impounded the truck, however the driver is still absconding. One of the injured persons,  Vishal told that the speeding truck crushed at least twenty people. Describing the situation, eyewitnesses told that there was a lot of commotion on the spot after the accident as people were running helter-skelter. They recalled how a couple of bodies were lying scattered on the road. The truck driver ran from the spot.

(With inputs from PTI)

