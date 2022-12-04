Over-speeding truck rams into people; kills 6, injures 10 in MP's Ratlam

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Tiwari informed that the police have impounded the truck, however the driver is still absconding. One of the injured persons, Vishal told that the speeding truck crushed at least twenty people. Describing the situation, eyewitnesses told that there was a lot of commotion on the spot after the accident as people were running helter-skelter. They recalled how a couple of bodies were lying scattered on the road. The truck driver ran from the spot.

