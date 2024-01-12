News
Overused, overprescribed: Antibiotics ineffective among ‘sizeable’ population
Summary
- Apart from overuse during the covid-19 outbreak, the emergence of fixed drug compositions, self-medication and easy availability have aided AMR
NEW DELHI : Antibiotics routinely prescribed to treat common ailments no longer work as bacteria have developed resistance to these drugs due to their overuse in India, a government body said, echoing concerns long voiced by international experts.
