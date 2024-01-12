Overused, overprescribed: Antibiotics ineffective among ‘sizeable’ population

NEW DELHI : Antibiotics routinely prescribed to treat common ailments no longer work as bacteria have developed resistance to these drugs due to their overuse in India, a government body said, echoing concerns long voiced by international experts.

In a report, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) mentioned about third-generation cephalosporins, imidazoles, amino-glycosides, ceftriaxone, metronidazole, amikacin and piperacillin, which are used to treat cold, fever, skin diseases and urinary tract infection.

Companies that make these antibiotics in India include Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd, Zuventus Healthcare Ltd, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd, Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Pfizer India Ltd.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when germs no longer respond to drugs, a rising concern among physicians, scientists and policymakers worldwide. The World Health Organization recognizes AMR as one of the top 10 global public health threats, saying bacterial AMR killed 1.27 million globally in 2019.

Antimicrobials include a variety of drugs used to prevent and treat infections.

Emails sent to drugmakers as well as the health ministry seeking comments remained unanswered.

Apart from overuse during the covid-19 outbreak, the emergence of fixed drug compositions, self-medication and easy availability have aided AMR, experts said.

“There has been overuse of all these drugs, and now, they have become drug-resistant," said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of community medicine at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. “Over the past few years, these antibiotics have been used rampantly, and therefore, the pathogens now no longer respond to the drugs. It has become a major challenge even to cure minor illnesses and is going to become a big problem in the coming days," Dr Kishore said.

Many physicians prescribe these drugs without ascertaining the unique requirements of each patient or understanding whether a particular drug has already been overused, the report said, based on a survey to monitor antibiotic use in the NCDC’s network hospitals.

This, it said, has resulted in the build up of AMR among a sizeable population in India, rendering the drug ineffective.

According to Dr Kishore, azithromycin, an antibiotic used to treat pneumonia and ear, nose and throat infections, was grossly overused during the pandemic.

“Although these are just viral infections, but because of the fear of covid-19, people consumed the medicine for four-five days. The drug is ultimately entering the body and damaging cells without any need," added Dr Kishore.

Colistin, also known as polymyxin E is often seen as a last-resort treatment for multidrug-resistant infections, including pneumonia. According to Dr Jatin Ahuja, senior consultant for infectious diseases at Delhi’s Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, this too has turned drug resistant.

He said India is a market for fixed drug combinations, where one drug is combined with another, often leading to drug resistance.

“Now, we are encountering more of multi-drug resistant (MDR) bugs, and then, extremely drug resistant (XDR) bacteria. We are also seeing patients who are pan-drug resistant (PDR). Patients who are in ICU having pneumonia are low to react to drugs; the bugs are getting super resistant," Dr Ahuja claimed.

Earlier, doctors would only prescribe anti-bacterials after medicines in the penicillin group failed.

“Unfortunately, antibiotics given at tertiary care are already given at the primary level. These are all advanced antibiotics that are given after we find penicillin group has failed and we move towards cefpodoxime, ofloxacin group. But now, the treatment is started with cefoxitin, which is no longer effective," Dr Kishore noted.

Currently, NCDC is working with a network of 35 state medical colleges to monitor antibiotic use and AMR. This network, which constantly collates and analyses data, is referred to as the National Antimicrobial Consumption Network (NAC-NET).

Still, there is a lack of sufficient information on the quantity and quality of antibiotic prescriptions, and antibiotic use at the patient level, which can help identify the inappropriate use of antibiotics.

The NCDC has also issued a set of recommendations for healthcare institutes to follow, which notes that each institute should have a defined antibiotic policy, avoid combinations of two drugs, and avoid double coverage with antibiotics.