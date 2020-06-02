Owaisi calls nationwide Covid-19 lockdown 'unplanned and hasty decision'

He said officials sitting in the national capital do not know what is good or bad for states. "It is for the states to decide when the lockdown should be implemented, when it should be lifted, what should be closed and what should not be closed. An officer sitting in South Block or North Block will not know what is happening in Hyderabad. What is good for Telangana? And what is bad for Telangana," he said. The AIMIM leader alleged that because of unplanned decisions of the Modi government, theeconomy was in doldrums. On the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Pangong Tso area in eastern Ladakh, the MP questioned the "silence" of the government on the matter and demanded that it take the country into confidence.