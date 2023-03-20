All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi has praised the chief minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR), ahead of the state's assembly elections later in 2023. Owaisi made the comments while responding to journalists' questions during his tour of Bihar's Kishanganj district. He commended KCR's vision and his achievements during his tenure as the chief minister. Owaisi also praised the chief ministers of West Bengal and Bihar, Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar, respectively.

Despite KCR's party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), having a large majority, the upcoming elections will be challenging due to the BJP's recent inroads into the state. Many political analysts predict that the BJP could replace the Congress as the main Opposition party in Telangana.

Owaisi criticised the Congress and its allies for ignoring the defection of some of his party's MLAs in Bihar, accusing them of only crying foul over democracy being in danger when it suited them. In the 2020 Bihar assembly polls, AIMIM won five seats, with four of its MLAs joining the RJD last year.

Owaisi expressed his disappointment at being ridiculed by the Mahagathbandhan and stated that his party will contest 50 constituencies in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections.

Owaisi also spoke highly of Telangana's impressive economic growth despite being a landlocked state. "It used to rank the highest in terms of use of pump sets. It is still the second highest producer of fisheries," he added. The AIMIM Chief's party currently has seven MLAs in the 119-strong assembly.

With the upcoming state elections, if the AIMIM decides to contest a larger number of seats, it could potentially divide the minority vote and erode the BRS' vote share. This scenario could end up favouring the BJP, which is currently gaining momentum in the state.

Owaisi's praise for KCR and his criticism of the Congress and its allies may impact the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana, especially if AIMIM decides to ally itself with KCR's BRS. It remains to be seen how the BJP will fare in these elections and whether it can challenge the BRS' dominance in the state.

