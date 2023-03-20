Owaisi lauds KCR, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar in Bihar; what’s cooking?2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 12:44 PM IST
In Bihar, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi praised Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi has praised the chief minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR), ahead of the state's assembly elections later in 2023. Owaisi made the comments while responding to journalists' questions during his tour of Bihar's Kishanganj district. He commended KCR's vision and his achievements during his tenure as the chief minister. Owaisi also praised the chief ministers of West Bengal and Bihar, Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar, respectively.
