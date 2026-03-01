Owaisi condemns Khamenei's ‘assassination’, calls US-Israel strikes unlawful - ‘unaware think death is end of life’

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday strongly condemned the US-Israel attacks on Iran and Pakistan's actions in Afghanistan, warning that the entire region will be embroiled in instability unless the attacks stop immediately.

In a post on X, Owaisi said the attacks are absolutely condemnable and described them as an immoral and unlawful act, expressing his sincere condolences to those affected.

“Trump-Israel's attacks on Iran are absolutely condemnable. This, especially when Iran and the US were in Geneva. More than 200 people have been killed across Iran, including 108 who were killed when strikes hit a girls' school. Ayatollah Khamenei’s assassination is an immoral and unlawful act,” the Hyderabad MP said.

The condemnation comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following coordinated military strikes by Israel and the United States on Iranian sites. The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was also killed in US-Israeli airstrikes.

"My sincere condolences. These attacks on Iran should stop at the earliest, otherwise the whole region will be embroiled in instability. We must remember the 10 million Indians work in this region," Owaisi posted.

Owaisi also wrote a famous Urdu couplet by Pakistani poet Muhammad Iqbal to convey that death is not the end of life.

“Mout Ko Samjhe Hain Ghafil Ikhtitam-e-Zindagi Hai Ye Sham-e-Zindagi Subah-e-Dawam-e-Zindagi,” Owais wrote, which loosely translates in English to – “the unaware think death is the end of life, but it is the evening of life that becomes the dawn of eternal life.”

Iqbal, in these couplets, suggested that death is not an end, but a transition – one of the principles of Islam.

Owasi also criticised Israel's attack on Iran and Pakistan's aggression against Afghanistan, stating that both show the two nations are forces of aggression and mischief in their respective neighbourhoods.

"Israel's attack on Iran and Pakistan's on Afghanistan shows us that Israel and Pakistan are forces of aggression & mischief in their respective neighbourhoods," he said.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have also reached a critical point after Pakistan carried out airstrikes on several Afghan cities, including Kabul and Kandahar. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif declared "open war" against Afghanistan, accusing the Taliban-led administration of harbouring militants.

Afghanistan has expressed openness to negotiations despite the escalating conflict, with both nations reporting significant casualties along the border.'