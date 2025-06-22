Owaisi's big warning as US bombs Iran's sites: ‘Only deterrence against Israel… having a nuclear bomb’

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, while talking to the media on Sunday, said that having a nuclear bomb and a nuclear warhead is the only deterrence against Israel's hegemony, warning that other countries will also carry out bombings.

Owaisi was referring to the US bombing three sites in Iran early Sunday, with the Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency confirming that attacks targeted the country’s Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites. US President Donald Trump warned of additional strikes if Iran retaliates.

“The bombing of these three or four places by the US in Iran will not deter them... Mark my words, even Iran will do it in the next 5 to 10 years, even other countries will do it because now they have realised that having a nuclear bomb and nuclear warhead is the only deterrence against Israel's hegemony,” Owaisi said.

'US policy covers up Israel's crimes' “The US policy is only to cover up the crimes of the Israeli government. What is happening in Gaza is a genocide, and no one is talking about it. Why is there no one asking how many nuclear waterheads Israel has?" the AIMIM chief added.

“This man (Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu), he has butchered Palestinians... He is doing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the West Bank and in Gaza. History will remember him as the butcher of Palestinians,” Owaisi added.

Owaisi attacks Pakistan's Nobel pitch Owaisi launched a blistering attack on Pakistan's earlier pitch for a Nobel Peace Prize for US President Trump, following America's airstrikes on Iran's key nuclear facilities.

According to an ANI report, the Lok Sabha MP questioned whether Pakistan had supported Trump only to see him drop bombs on a sovereign nation.

"We should ask Pakistanis if for this they want Trump to get a Nobel Peace Prize..." Owaisi said in Hyderabad, referring to the strikes carried out by the United States on Iran's nuclear sites in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow.

The AIMIM leader further mocked Pakistan's military leadership, saying, "...Did Pakistan's General (Army chief Asim Munir) have lunch with the US president for this? They all have been exposed today."

The government of Pakistan wrote in a Friday statement on the social media platform X said that it would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize as reported by several media outlets in the US, including The Hill.

‘Serious consequences for India’ Owaisi also warned of serious consequences for India if a full-scale war breaks out in the region. "We must also remember that more than 16 million Indians live in the Gulf and Middle East, and if that area erupts in a war, which unfortunately is very likely, then it will have a grave impact on the Indians living there," he told ANI.

He said the region was vital for India's economy. "The investments which Indian companies have made in all these Arab countries or Gulf countries, and a substantial amount of foreign investment comes from this area," he added.

Calling the nuclear threat from Iran a "boogie," Owaisi said, "And lastly, this boogie has been created about Iran having nuclear weapons, or this and that, the same thing was used in Iraq, Weapons of Mass Destruction. Nothing, nothing came out."

