Own a pet cat! Pune civic body has appealed owners to get their pets registered2 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 08:38 AM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have appealed to all cat owners to get their pets registered with the civic authorities. Till now, only dog owners were supposed to get their pets registered with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).