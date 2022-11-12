If a complaint is received about an unregistered pet, the PMC issues a notice to the owner and ask them to register the animal, the official said. As per the PMC websie, to register your pets, the documents required for registration are as follows: the passport size 3 photograph of pet animal, antirabies certificate from a registered veterinary practitioner, address proof, the registration charges of ₹500 will be accepted in advance @ Rs. 50 per year for a period of 10 years. However, it is necessary to make registration every year in ward office, the registration charges of Rs. 250 will be accepted in advance Rs.50 per year after the expiry of previous 10 years of registration.

