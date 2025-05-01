Kolkata fire: Owner, manager of hotel arrested after massive blaze kills 14

The owner and the manager of the central Kolkata hotel, where a devastating fire killed 14 people, were arrested on Thursday, PTI reported citing police.

Akash Chawla, the owner of Rituraj Hotel, and manager Gaurav Kapoor were taken into custody in the morning, Police said.

“A suo motu case was registered at the Jorasanko police station under various sections of the BNS, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and the West Bengal Fire Services Act against them,” they added.

"Most of those who died were trapped inside and could not escape the thick smoke," a fire department officer said, adding that many of the victims succumbed to suffocation, PTI reported.

Here's what eyewitness say Eyewitnesses recounted chilling scenes of chaos and fear—flames bursting through windows, panicked guests crying out for help, and some leaping from windows to escape the thick, suffocating black smoke that engulfed the hotel’s interiors.

"I saw a little boy shouting for his mother from the third-floor window," said a shopkeeper from across the lane, PTI reported. “The smoke swallowed him before anyone could do anything.” he added.

The victims, most of whom were hotel guests, came from various states including Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Jharkhand. Among the deceased were two children—a three-year-old boy and a ten-year-old girl—both from Tamil Nadu, police confirmed.

The incident has stirred painful memories of past disasters in Kolkata, such as the March 2010 Stephen Court fire on Park Street that killed 43 people, and the December 2011 AMRI Hospital blaze that claimed over 90 lives.

Burrabazar, Kolkata's densely populated wholesale trading hub, has been the site of numerous fire incidents in recent years, largely due to its aging infrastructure, unplanned development, and widespread illegal constructions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia for the victims’ families.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Kolkata. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000,” the PMO posted on X.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she monitored the rescue operation throughout the night.

"My heart goes out to the victims of the fire incident that took place at a private hotel (Rituraj) in Burra Bazar area.... Fourteen died eventually in total because there were combustible materials stored inside. Investigation has been ordered," Banerjee wrote on X.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar criticised the CM for continuing with the inauguration of Jagannath Dham in Digha while the fire raged in Kolkata.

"Yesterday, a devastating fire in the Mechhua area of Burrabazar claimed the lives of more than 14 innocent people. Many more are battling for their lives. Yet, the chief minister chose to remain silent and continued with her religious event in Digha," he said in a statement.

(This is a breaking news)