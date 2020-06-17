The hospitality industry, which is battling massive revenue and job losses, is outraged over the Delhi government’s decision to invoke the Disaster Management Act, to requisition hotels as extended covid-19 facilities to accommodate the rising number of cases in the national capital. Hoteliers Mint spoke to said they were neither equipped with the necessary infrastructure to treat covid-19 patients, nor were they being treated fairly amid the ongoing crisis.

The Delhi government has already issued orders to convert at least 30 hotels into makeshift covid-19 hospitals, including properties belonging to Accor, Hyatt, Radisson Hotels and InterContinental Hotels Group, besides IHCL-owned Taj Mansingh Hotel.

According to the government, the hotels will be linked to the nearest covid-19 hospital to treat those with moderate symptoms. The hospitals will arrange the medical facilities and equipment needed at the hotels, apart from training the staff for housekeeping and disinfection services, besides serving food to the patients.

“In the case of Taj Mahal Delhi, the hotel is in the midst of a major renovation, which commenced much before the nationwide lockdown, and is uninhabitable especially for patients and doctors. However, we will continue to cooperate with the government during these challenging times," an IHCL spokesperson said.

The Surya, which has also been requisitioned as a covid facility declined to comment on Delhi government’s move.

“Fundamentally, hotels are not designed to accommodate medically ill patients due to sanitization challenges. In Delhi, a 10,000-bed facility is being created in Chhattarpur. After that comes up, the government might allow hotels to resume regular business," said Ankur Bhatia, executive director, Roseate House.

In a letter on 3 June, the national tourism committee of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) said key challenges include the absence of right size of elevators, hospital beds and support services, such as oxygen support, in the rooms, and a proper disposal system for medical waste.

The other concern was that hotels were not designed for direct room exhaust and high-efficiency particulate air filtering. This can further spread the disease to patients in the other rooms, it said.

Industry executives also expressed concerns over the lack of clarity from the state government on the implementation of the entire exercise and the room and service charges, and whether relevant goods and service taxes will have to be levied on room rates and cost of protective gear for patients.

