Oxfam India in CBI net over foreign funds violations1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 05:41 PM IST
- The Centre on Thursday has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate Oxfam India over alleged violations of the foreign funds act (FCRA)
The Centre on Thursday has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate Oxfam India over alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, according to media reports.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×