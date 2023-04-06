Home / News / India /  Oxfam India in CBI net over foreign funds violations
The Centre on Thursday  has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate Oxfam India over alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, according to media reports.

The home ministry found that Oxfam India continued to transfer foreign contributions to various entities even after registering under the FCRA, which prohibits such transfers, reported PTI.

During a survey carried out by the Income Tax department, multiple emails were found which revealed that Oxfam India was allegedly planning to circumvent provisions of the FCRA by routing funds to other FCRA-registered associations or through the for-profit consultancy route, according to reports.

Oxfam India, which is registered to carry out social activities, allegedly routed funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates and employees in the form of commission, was valid up to 31 December, 2021.

Oxfam India continued to transfer Foreign Contribution to various entities even after coming into force of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act, 2020 which prohibits such transfers. 

The amendment came into force on 29 September, 2020. Oxfam India transferred funds to other NGOs, violating provisions of the FCRA, 2010.

 

(This is a breaking story. More details to come)

