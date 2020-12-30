Oxford-AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in UK from Monday

Hundreds of thousands of doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine are ready to be rolled out in the United Kingdom from Monday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said after the shot was approved by the regulators.

"We'll get going on this from Monday," Hancock said while speaking to the BBC. "The number (of doses) that will be ready for next week is in the hundreds of thousands, and then the numbers increase."

Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss

The Oxford vaccine has got a green signal for use in Britain by the government after it was recommended for approval by the country's health regulator. It is a major development in the battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic and will lead to a massive expansion in Britain's immunisation programme.

Britain's health ministry has formally announced that the UK government has accepted the recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to authorise the Oxford University/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for use.

“The government has today accepted the recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine for use," the health ministry said.

The authorisation, AstraZeneca says, recommends two doses administered with an interval of between four and 12 weeks. This regimen was shown in clinical trials to be safe and effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19, with no severe cases and no hospitalisations more than 14 days after the second dose, the company said.

Oxford vaccine approval is also a turning point in India's fight against Covid-19 as the country has pinned its hopes largely on the vaccine designed by scientists at Oxford University.

India's Union Health Ministry had earlier said the first vaccine shots against Covid-19 may start next month. It was also reported on 23 December that the country may approve the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine this week after the Serum Institute of India submitted new data on it.

Britain has ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine; it will be used to vaccinate at least 50 million people. For the UK, too, the approval of this Covid-19 vaccine is crucial as it faces threat from a new ‘most infectious’ strain, which is about 70% more transmissible compared to the older strain.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via