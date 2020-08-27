The phases II trial of COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford started in India this week. Three volunteers were given the vaccine on Thursday at Bharti Vidyapeeth's Medical College and Hospital in Pune. British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca signed a deal with Serum Institute of India to manufacture Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Pune-based vaccine maker shortlisted 17 sites in India for the Phase II clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine. At least 1,600 candidates aged between 18 to 55, will participate in the trial.

"On Thursday afternoon, three more volunteers — two females and a male — were administered the vaccine candidate after their reports of RT-PCR test for COVID-19 and antibody test came negative," said Dr Sunita Palkar, in-charge of the research cell at the medical college.

Two volunteers were given the first shot of Covishield on Thursday. The vital health parameters of the those two are normal, the medical facility's deputy medical director Dr Jitendra Oswal said.

"Since yesterday, our medical team is in touch with the two volunteers and both are fine. They do not have any pain, fever, injection-side reaction or systemic illness post-vaccination," he said.

