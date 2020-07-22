Coronavirus has infected 10 crore people across the globe since outbreak. No vaccine has been developed yet, to protect against the deadly novel virus. The scientists and researchers are scrambling to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. At present, three vaccine candidates are at the final stage of their trials. Among them, Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine has shown a positive result in its initial trial. According to a report published in the British medical journal, The Lancet, the COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55.