Oxford COVID-19 vaccine may be available in two months, trial results today

According to media reports, the Jenner Institute's COVID-19 vaccine candidate may provide "double protection" against coronavirus. The vaccine might trigger the production of antibodies and killer T-cells in the body. So there has been a chance that the new vaccine may be able provide immunity against the virus, various reports suggested. Killer T-cells are said to last much longer in the human body as they recognise and kill a virus-infected cell in the body, preventing the infection from growing. However, recent studies have claimed that protective antibodies in COVID-19 patients may wane off within three months.