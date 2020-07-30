The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Unversity of Oxford and British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca has recently started its final trial in Brazil. All eyes are on Oxford's coronavirus vaccine as it has already shown promising results in the first phase of clinical human trial. The researchers said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55. “We are seeing good immune response in almost everybody," said Dr Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at Oxford University. “What this vaccine does particularly well is trigger both arms of the immune system," he said.

On the progress of COVID-19 vaccine in the final phase, Pascal Soriot, chief executive of AstraZeneca told Reuters, "The vaccine development is progressing well. We have had good data so far. We need to show the efficacy in the clinical programme, but so far, so good."

On the progress of COVID-19 vaccine in the final phase, Pascal Soriot, chief executive of AstraZeneca told Reuters, "The vaccine development is progressing well. We have had good data so far. We need to show the efficacy in the clinical programme, but so far, so good."

The drug firm has already partnered with several countries to make more than 2 billion doses. There has been speculations that the COVID-19 vaccine could be approved by the end of this year.

AstraZeneca has partnered with Serum Institute of India (SII) to develop COVID-19 vaccine for India and low-to-middle income countries. The Pune based firm earlier applied for the regulatory approval for starting COVID-19 vaccine advanced trial in India. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Tuesday advised the pharma company to submit a revised protocol to perform the clinical trials for potential Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

"The company on Tuesday was asked to clearly define phase 2 and phase 3 part of the protocol and resubmit their application for evaluation by the SEC," an official source told news agency PTI.

SII also submitted a revised protocol for conducting the trials to the drug regulator on Wednesday, according the news reports.

Topics Coronavirus vaccine